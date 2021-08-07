Guy Fieri opens Chicken Guy! in Downtown Nashville

Brian Chan/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Besides being known as the Music City, Nashville is also famous for its hot chicken. Guy Fieri, a Food Network television host, has just opened his latest branch of Chicken Guy! in Downtown Nashville this week.

Chicken Guy! came from an idea of Guy Fieri together with renowned restaurateur, Robert Earl. Chicken Guy! features one-of-a-kind chicken tenders and paired with a wide variety of sauces. The chicken is marinated with fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk, then infused with fresh herbs.

Before its grand opening, the restaurant was under construction and damaged due to the Christmas Day bombing. Guy Fieri’s restaurant was one of the areas to be revitalized.

Chicken Guy! Nashville offers various menus, from their famous chicken tenders, signature sandwiches, salad bowls, a variety of sides to choose from, to flavortown shakes. Not to forget, their signature sauces are also available, including their special sauce, donkey sauce, wasabi honey, bourbon brown sugar BBQ, buttermilk ranch, Nashville hot honey, chipotle ranch, and many more.

Guy Fieri was in Nashville for its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of Chicken Guy! Fieri was also excited to welcome customers of Nashville and the nearby areas for a taste of their food. Fieri knew that Nashville is the best place to expand their business as Music City is also famous for its hot chicken.

Chicken Guy! is now open at 139 2nd Avenue N, Nashville, from Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

