Tennessee State University Helps Students Financially

Annie Spratt/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee State University (TSU) will be paying off the returning students' account balances in Spring 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 will be paid off. The Summer 2020 and 2021 semesters will also be covered.

This policy is meant to lessen the students’ financial burden and to help them focus on their studies after a tough year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are keenly aware that the number one reason that students do not return to college is lack of funds,” said TSU President, Glenda Glover. She believes it will be very helpful for the students as it will reduce their financial burden and allow them to concentrate on studying and earning their degrees.

Educational institutions have received much-needed supplementary funding to help with the financial setback. The funding to pay off the balances will come from the Federal CARES Act, which was approved in March 2020, according to Douglas R. Allen II, TSU's vice president for business and finance.

“At the end of the day, it’s about the commitment to our students and the University,” said Allen. “This is one of several initiatives we are implementing to assist them.”

Meanwhile, the students are jubilant to hear the announcement. Jeia Moore, a business information systems major, said, "This is very fantastic. It shows this is more than just a school, it’s a family. If something happens, and I need help, then the school has my back. I love it!"

“TSU clearing my balance has been the best thing to happen to me all year,” said Tramon Jones, a Psychology master’s candidate. He can now put his full focus on becoming a school counselor in his community.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.