Lipscomb University Has Announced The Appointment of Its First Female CEO

NASHVILLE, TN – Lipscomb University announced the election of its first female and 18th president. Dr. Candice McQueen was previously the Tennessee commissioner of education under former Governor Bill Haslam. She replaces L. Randolph Lowry III, who has been named chancellor of Lipscomb University.

McQueen was unanimously chosen president at a special meeting of the Lipscomb Board of Trustees this week. After six months of a national search, McQueen was recommended to the board by a 14-member presidential search committee comprised of representatives from the board of trustees, deans, faculty, staff, students, and alumni who worked in collaboration with a national search firm, Carter Baldwin.

McQueen was senior vice president and dean of Lipscomb University's College of Education. McQueen served as dean of the College of Education in July 2008 after joining Lipscomb's education faculty in August 2001. McQueen was named senior vice president in November 2013 in addition to her job as dean of Lipscomb's College of Education. Until December 2014, she held the positions of dean and senior vice president. In January 2015, she became the Tennessee commissioner of education.

McQueen's achievements during her spell as dean include doubling the College of Education's enrollment, opening six new graduate programs, and becoming the founding director of Lipscomb's Ayers Institute for Teacher Learning and Innovation.

"I am honored and humbled to be chosen to serve as the president of Lipscomb University," said McQueen. She believes Lipscomb University is an excellent place for students to develop their faith and character while advancing their professions, all in collaboration with outstanding teachers and staff.

