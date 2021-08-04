Claiborne County's former chief deputy clerk has been charged with theft of $25,000 dollars

Markus Winkler/Unsplash

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN – Patricia Diane Heck, the former chief deputy clerk in Claiborne County, was found guilty following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

The theft she committed from the clerk's office is estimated to be $25,519.74. The inquiry revealed that her misappropriation activity occurred between April 1, 2016, and April 19, 2019, when she resigned from the office.

Patricia Diane Heck was indicted in July 2021 by a Claiborne County Grand Jury on one count of stealing for more than $10,000, one count of tampering with government data, and one count of official misconduct.

The county clerk reported a suspicious action regarding the former chief deputy, then the Tennessee Comptroller's Office started to put multiple efforts to reveal the truth.

"I am pleased the Claiborne County clerk reported this information to our office," said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. "I'm also encouraging the clerk to use this opportunity to improve operations within her office by ensuring cash drawers are reconciled with receipts each day and reviewing any unusual or questionable transactions."

Heck was indicated to overcharge vehicle dealerships for the payment delivered to the clerk upon their customers' identity. Heck was in charge to manage the payment for sales in that area. She manipulated the payment amount to dealerships and stole the surplus of the money for her personal use.

Overall, the investigators successfully determined that six hundred and forty-six transactions handed to the clerk's office exceeded the total amount of money that the clerk must pay.

Not stopping there, Heck also changed the electronic or manual record to conceal her misappropriated action. In some cases, she utilized white substances to hide information on the documents of registration.

To view the investigative report, visit: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html.

