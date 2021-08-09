VUMC and Vanderbilt Transplant Center won Platinum Recognition by the National Hospital Organ Donation Campaign

ThisisEngineering RAEng/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – The National Hospital Organ Donation Campaign has awarded Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Vanderbilt Transplant Center with Platinum Recognition which coincides with the tenth anniversary of the campaign.

This is the highest award of accomplishment for an organization to snatch. The campaign was initiated by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration, or HRSA.

“This award is wonderful recognition of the efforts of the people throughout our institution to provide lifesaving transplants to those in desperate need,” said Seth Karp, MD, H. William Scott Jr. Professor, chair of the Section of Surgical Sciences and director of the Vanderbilt Transplant Center.

This recognition is also part of the Workplace Partnership for Life program by HRSA. VUMC successfully gain honors because of its exceptional efforts in saving and enhancing lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. VUMC put a multitude of works to engage hospital fellows and community members to register themselves as organ, eye, and tissue donors for those in need.

VUMC received the most deceased organ donors in the country as ninety-one mindful people sincerely help the individuals in need by giving their deceased organs in 2020.

Karp stated that COVID causes more patients to need transplants, and it is so touching that they can snatch such a notable achievement regarding their sustainable effort to address the current pandemic urgency.

The national campaign was designed by HRSA to focus on assisting hospitals, so they can share and educate the target audiences about organ donors. The examination was done by reviewing the hospitals’ grades. Their level is fairly scored based on their work to escalate the donation awareness within the determined period, which is from October to April.

