Hands On Nashville is looking for Community Partner Engagement Leader

NASHVILLE, TN – Hands On Nashville or HON, is currently seeking for an AmeriCorps member to take part as their Community Partner Engagement Leader. This role is in charge of connecting the organization with a wide range of nonprofit agencies throughout Nashville to accelerate and escalate the organization's performance as a whole.

This opportunity is eligible for U.S Citizen, National, or Lawful Permanent Resident with National Service Criminal History Check clearance.

The responsibilities for this position include improving efficiencies among staff and community partners to make sure the effectiveness of HON’s service, and utilize the database of the organization to establish SOPs and best practices for staff and partners. The candidate will also be responsible to oversee, edit and approve volunteer opportunity postings on the website.

This opportunity is targeted for entry-level or experienced professionals that are captivated to build their career in nonprofit management. Candidate must demonstrate strong skills in communications, computers or technology leadership, writing, or editing.

A bold commitment to fulfill a one-year term of service from August 16, 2021 to July 29, 2022 is required. To be successful in this job application, the candidate must possess a bachelor’s or have prior experience in the related field, have a valid driver’s license, and have reliable access to transportation in which members will be reimbursed for service-related mileage.

The salary range is $17,500, living allowance, which is paid in bi-weekly increments. The incumbent will work from 35 to 40 hours every week. HON offers generous benefits such as a $6,345 education award upon completion of the service contract, federal student loan forbearance and accrued interest payment, bronze-level health coverage through Healthcare.gov, and training and professional development in nonprofit management.

For more details about the opportunity go to https://www.cnm.org/job/americorps-member-community-partner-engagement-leader/

To apply for this position please visit https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=GYCuSXcAzUaFuv3TrrrE2iF9k2rAjj9Gi2mdT9BV3h1UOTlUOFg4RDMwMFFDVEg3UExERElHQVJDNi4u

