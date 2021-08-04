The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Is Hiring For Officers Positions

Luis Villasmil/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) is hiring for the positions of Officer (Airport Police) and Public Safety Dispatcher. The applications are available until August 4, 2021.

The Airport Police position is an outstanding opportunity for people committed to a career as a public safety professional. They will be responsible for detecting and reporting dangerous situations, activities, or environmental dangers.

The Officer (Airport Police) is responsible for protecting the general public's life and property under MNAA's authority. Other tasks include controlling vehicular and pedestrian traffic and operating airplane rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicles, which contain firefighting devices.

As for the Public Safety Dispatcher, its responsibility is to carry out airport surveillance, monitor access, accept calls, and carry out day-to-day administrative responsibilities in the Nashville International Airport's 24-hour Airport Communications Center.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority's (MNAA) selection process can be lengthy, depending on the role, and a candidate should expect it to last up to three (3) months.

Every application is thoroughly evaluated. A candidate whose qualifications best fit the demands of MNAA will be called in for an interview.

The minimum qualifications are as follows:

1. Officer (Airport Police)

Uncertified Officer

• Have an associate’s degree or equivalent degree from an accredited college in a relevant field of study.

• Have a recognized certification of Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

• Have a high school diploma or equivalent and serve in the military for at least 4 years with an honorable discharge.

Certified Officer

• Have a high school diploma or equivalent and be certified by the Peace Officers and Standard Training (POST) Commission.

2. Public Safety Dispatcher

• Have any college degree.

• Have 1-2 years experience in public safety call taking, law enforcement, dispatching, or related experience.

For more information, please visit the MNAA website.

