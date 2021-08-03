Nashville Electric Service received $750,000 state grant from TDEC for Home Uplift Program

Anthony Indraus

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation or TDEC granted $750,000 to Nashville Electric Service or NES. This fund will be utilized to support Home Uplift Program, which was initiated by NES and Tennessee Valley Authority or TVA to assist homeowners in need to improve energy efficiency in their homes.

The program offers various services for eligible customers such as air sealing, duct sealing or replacement, attic insulation, water heater, and pipe insulation, wall insulation, HVAC clean and tune, and many more.

“NES is proud to do its part in helping limited-income homeowners make the adjustments needed to lower their bills,” said Sylvia Smith, NES Vice President of Customer Services. Smith also added that this program is designed to help customers stay in their houses longer by creating more sustainable spaces.

Besides gaining the opportunity to escalate their efficiency energy, through the Home Uplift Program, participants also cut off their energy bills. They also found out that air quality at their homes showed valuable improvement and enhance their convenience.

Participants of this program should adhere to the regulation where the maximum spending of energy is $14,000 for each home. The fund from TDEC is granted upon the initial contribution for Home Uplift for $750,000 from TVA.

Cindy Herron, the Vice President of TVA EnergyRight stated that Home Uplift is not only an effort to save power bills and energy spending but also aims to create a comfortable and safe atmosphere for the participants in their own homes. Through this program, NES and TVA are always on their side by any conditions.

To explore more about the Home Uplift program, please feel free to visit EnergyRight.com/residential/home-uplift/EnergyRight.com/residential/home-uplift/.

