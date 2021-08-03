Nashville, TN

CNM is hiring for Human Resource and Organizational Performance Director position

Lenny Schumacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QbkgH_0bGEtfh400
Headway/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Center for Nonprofit Management or CNM is currently seeking for Human Resource and Organizational Performance Director. This position will supervise, review, and develop effective and efficient Human Resources strategies, policies, and practices. As HR director, the candidate will work closely and report directly to the Chief Finance and Administrative Officer.

This position will be responsible for ensuring the hiring and performance management processes running well, and aligned with the culture of the organization. Support and enhance organizational performance management by promoting staff development and team building, as well as providing necessary thought leadership and other ways possible.

To be successful in this job application, the candidate must meet the qualifications requirements, such as having a bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience. However, having a master's degree or an appropriate advanced degree will be preferred. The candidate should have at least 5 years of work experience in human resources management role.

Can operate Microsoft Office and desktop publishing software are also important because this role demands expert proficiency with those tools while working. The candidate must demonstrate a strong understanding of nonprofit business models and best practices with proven additional experience in human resources achievement. The organization also prefers those who have Human Resource or related certification such as PHR, SPHR, SHRM-CP, SHRM -SCP, or ATD.

The salary of this position is ranging from $58,000, to $63,000 and will depend on the experience, qualifications, and skills. Other generous benefits that CNM offers are health, dental, vision, disability insurance, and matched retirement planning options.

To see the details of this job opportunity, please visit https://www.cnm.org/job/human-resource-organizational-performance-director/?utm_campaign=Website_Homepage&utm_content=1627670633&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter

Do you think that you are a good fit for this job? Send your resume and cover letter to cnmnashvillecareers@gmail.com

