National Farmers Market Week 2021 celebration in Tennessee begins

NASHVILLE, TN — Celebration of the National Farmer Market Week will be held in Nashville and Tennessee from August 1 to 7, 2021.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, with its Pick Tennessee Products program, will mark the start of National Farmers Week by lighting the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge located over the Cumberland River in Nashville green.

The green light will adorn the bridge on August 2, 2021, in order to celebrate Pick Tennessee Products and appreciate the impact of farmers’ markets in the state.

“Farmers markets offer a variety of fresh, healthy, and delicious products,” Charlie Hatcher, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, said. “Supporting local growers benefits the local economy, the grower and producer, as well as the consumer since produce travels a shorter distance to reach the buyer.”

Tennessee farmers will not only bring their fresh, traditional seasonal produce but also provide live music, flower handicrafts and food trucks to enliven the week-long celebration.

On special days, some markets will also accept SNAP and EBT. For information on food assistance programs, please check with your local market.

Pick Tennessee Products connects residents to a farmers’ market near them. To date, one hundred and fifty-six farmer markets have been listed on the Pick Tennessee Products website and mobile app.

Farmer markets can apply to be listed via www.pickTNproducts.org at no cost. To get to know more about the seasonal updates and information about farm-related events, activities and products, follow Pick Tennessee Products' social media, @PickTNProducts, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

