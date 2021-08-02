Celebrate Dog Nights of Summer in Nashville's art museum Cheekwood this August

Unsplash/Alvan Nee

NASHVILLE, TN - Bring along your dogs to visit Nashville's botanical garden and art museum, Cheekwood this August to celebrate the Dog Nights of Summer. Explore parks and gardens with your dogs from 5.00 p.m - 9.00 pm every Thursday. The Dog Nights of Summer is a part of Cheekwood's Thursday Night Out Event, a Thursday walk-out featuring live entertainment, art, music, and nature.

The Dog Nights of Summer are available in Cheekwood on August 5, 12, 19 & 26.

The Dog Nights of Summer delivers opportunities to connect with the community of Nashville in Cheekwood, enjoy live performances and arts by local artists while exploring nature with your four-legged friends. Several things to note when taking dogs to participate in Dog Nights of Summer are the owner should make sure that their dogs are wearing a leash while exploring the area, the owners are also required to bring poop bags for their pets and water to keep them hydrated, and dogs are not allowed to enter the buildings.

Cheekwood has a wide variety of parks and gardens to enjoy with the community of Nashville. Visit Howe Garden, a tribute garden to Mrs. Cora Howe that presents wildflowers including azaleas, trilliums, trout-lilies, Virginia bluebells, a variety of ferns. Try also Sigourney Cheek Literary Garden which delivers a calm and vibrant atmosphere, suitable for literary and reading activity. The visitors can find an antique beer tap from the 19th century and two planters from the capital columns of an old courthouse in Mississippi in the Garden. Those who want to explore seasonal plants can visit its Turner Seasons Garden which features fall color, winter berries, and bark patterns along its path.

Visit Cheekwood at the website for detailed information about its gardens and upcoming events.

