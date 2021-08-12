FUTURO: A non-profit organization for Latinx students pursuing higher education

NASHVILLE, TN — FUTURO, a non-profit organization based in Middle Tennessee, has been helping Latino students receive the support they need when they decide to enter college.

After an incubation stage under the Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce in 2011, the group was formally established in May 2015.

Leadership and engagement to the community partners have been their key assets since the beginning of creating FUTURO. The support from alumni, mentors, and volunteers has provided students with guidance and inspiration, along with many opportunities, including mentorship, career growth, and professional development.

Their mission as an inclusive organization is to help prepare and equipped Latino students for opportunities for growth, professional development, and civic engagement that have the potential to be leaders among their communities and respective profession.

FUTURO’s primary purpose is building the future business and civic leaders from the communities and making a positive impact for students through mentoring access to community leaders and corporate opportunities.

With more than 200 students, members, and alumni, their program focused on shaping leadership, service, and strong connections with various parties.

Currently, FUTURO has established student-led chapters at five area universities, including Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee State University/Fisk, Trevecca Nazarene University, Cumberland University. They also have Aspire Chapter (currently unenrolled college students) with affiliate programs at Tennessee Tech, Lipscomb, Western Kentucky, and Belmont Universities.

Through the partnership with Tennessee, the Latin American Chamber of Commerce has provided opportunities for many students to land jobs and provide job shadowing and summer internships. Student interns serve in congress, hospitals, local non-profits, and large Fortune 500 corporations.

