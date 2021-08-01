Nashville honored Rep. John Lewis' legacy

NASHVILLE, TN —Former Vice President Al Gore, speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and local officials gathered together for a celebration to honor the life of Rep. John Lewis.

The former Georgia congressman, John Lewis, began his career in Nashville during the civil rights movement. He also participated in sit-ins and other protests to fight for his right and equal treatment for his people and the communities.

Forrest Harris of American Baptist College President mentioned that the city of Nashville should appreciate what historically black colleges were doing for the city back in those days. “It owes them the kind of support, the kind of recognition, that if these schools were incubators for people like John Lewis, then these schools need to be incubators for other social justice leaders and training them for the future,” mentioned Harris.

The event had taken place on Saturday, July 17 at the Ryman Auditorium, located at the street renamed after John Lewis. It was formerly called Fifth Avenue, but as of November 2020, it is renamed as 'John Lewis Way.' The street also held much history, including where Lewis used to demonstrate and received an award from Martin Luther King Junior at the Ryman Auditorium.

Even though John Lewis passed away last year in 2020, his legacy and contribution to Nashville city will always be a living testament to the people, especially to the black communities. He was one of the people who fight for the injustice that happened in the early days. They shall continue to fight against racism and equal treatment for the black communities.

