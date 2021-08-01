2020-2021 TCAP achieved a 95 percent participation rate

Unsplash/Jamie Lopes

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program or TCAP, successfully snatched the participation rate for the 2020-2021 annual assessment administration, which is in a total of 95% across the state. As officially announced by the Tennessee Department of Education, over two million TCAP tests were administered to seven hundred and fifty thousand students this year.

Based on the 2021 January Special Session, public chapter 2 abolished the negative consequences regarding the accountability for districts and schools whose participation rate of TCAP in the entire district reached 80% of the participation rate or more.

The department proudly announces that 100% of districts fulfilled the 80% requirements of participation rate, with that percentage meeting the federal participation rate of 95%.

“After a year of uncertainty and disruption, we must celebrate Tennessee’s achievement and success in administering a strong statewide assessment to measure our students' academic progress. This data will be crucial to inform efforts by the state, school districts, educators, and families to ensure all students are able to recover from the pandemic and accelerate their learning,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

To accelerate and engage participation, Tennessee’s districts planned effective, innovative, and comprehensive strategies. Districts gain opportunities to arrange customized assessments plans that meet the needs of their communities which differ from one another, together with families and local health agencies. For instance, Giles County School using a local church to test 3rd to 8th graders students virtually.

On the other hand, Anderson County Schools initiated an in-person testing schedule that put students in several clusters by their last name and uses more classrooms for every course to fully adhere to social distancing.

To see the complete list of spring 2021 TCAP grades three-to-eight, achievement and end-of-course (EOC) participation rates by district, go to here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.