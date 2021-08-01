Join DoMORE Nashville for monthly events and cultural event tickets

Unsplash/Aranxa Esteve

NASHVILLE, TN — With a lot of events and fun entertainment happening in the Music City, there seems to be never enough time to explore everything that the city has got to offer.

Do615's recent service, DoMORE Nashville, saves you the hassle of looking for fun things to do and provides the best personalized entertainment in the city through a simple subscription.

Subscribers will receive monthly tickets to creative events across Nashville — from concerts, comedy, sports, festivals, arts & culture — for just $5 per month. New subscribers will get $1 off for their first three months, and after that, it's just $5 per month.

For each event, subscribers will get two tickets that will allow them to bring along guests to the event. DoMORE Nashville will curate the event for its subscribers based on their profiles to allow for discovery that inspires them to try new things and explore cultural opportunities in the city. The event dates are either happening in the same months or the near future.

After the subscriber completed the registration process, the ticket package will be sent to them within the first week of the month or one week before the curated event. If some tickets don't match the subscriber's preference, they may gift them to other people or return them to the DoMORE Nashville team to exchange them for a ticket to another event.

Interested applicants can subscribe for their ticket package at here. A subscription plan can be canceled anytime by sending an email to domore@do615.com.

Once canceled, an account will become inactive on the next billing date, but any upcoming offers will remain active. Members can reactivate their accounts by sending an email to the address above.

