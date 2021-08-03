Best Greek and Mediterranian Restaurants in Nashville

Unsplsash/Tania Mousinho

NASHVILLE, TN - Are you hungry but are bored with your daily menu? You could try some Mediterranean and Greek cuisine. We have curated the most-loved Greek and Mediterranean Restaurant in Nashville for you. Check it out!

1. Greek Cafe Grill

Location: 4004 Hillsboro Pike Ste 100 Nashville, TN 37215

Opening hours:

10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., Monday-Saturday

11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Sunday

Their menu includes Shawerma, Mousaka, Souvlaki, Chicken shawarma, Babaghanoush with pita, Tzatziki with pita, Spanakopita, and more. Greek Cafe and Grill also serves catering packages. If you are a vegetarian, don't worry! They have bunch of vegetarian menu like Spanakopita Entree, Greek signature salad, Hummus or Babaghnoush Entree, etc.

"My favorite headed home, stop for take out spot.Easy parking. Employees are always super friendly. Every single thing that I have tried has been delicious! Tonight just went with the platter. Tabbouli is amazing, And of course I always get extra tzatziki. Stop and try them; I promise you will love it!" Said Angie on Yelp.

2. King Solomon's Gyros

Location: 716 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206

Opening hours: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday

From sandwich to salad, they have it all. Some of their menu are Gyro & Chicken Fajita Sandwich, Steak & Chicken Philly Sandwich,Chicken Hummus Platter, Chicken Fajita Platter, Chicken Philly Platter,Tabouli Salad, etc. Don't forget to enjoy their dessert like Baklava, Butter Pecan Milkshake, and Butter Pecan Ice Cream. Their price is affordable and the taste is yummy!

"This is BY FAR the best mediterranean food in the area! The staff is always so friendly and the food is always fresh. From the outside it looks a little sus but don't judge a restaurant by its cover :) They give you so much food for an extremely fair price. And no, I didn't get paid to post this i'm just a big fan! Do yourself a favor and hop in the drive thru #supportlocalbusinesses," said Kylee on Yelp.

3. House of Gyros

Location: 561 Stewarts Ferry Pike Nashville, TN 37214

Opening hours: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday

Their Gyro variants include Gyro Plate, Gyro Combo, Gyro Sandwich, and Gyro Salad. They also serve Grilled Chicken and Greek Salad as well. Their dishes are always fresh-made. They cut the meats and give it a flash grilling on the flat top - your hot, juicy and a tad caramelized meat is ready to serve!

"Stopped here on our way back to Minnesota from South Carolina for a quick bite. Definitely a good decision. I had been craving a Gyro for weeks and this was certainly one of the best I've had. Especially liked that I could customize the toppings. Service from the super friendly staff was outstanding. Next time I'm in the area I will go out of my way to make another stop," recommends Keith on Yelp.

