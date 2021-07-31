TennGreen Land Conservancy is hiring for conservation project manager

krakenimages/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – TennGreen Land Conservancy, formerly the Tennessee Parks & Greenways Foundation, currently looking for conservation project manager. This position will report directly to the Director of Land Conservation.

Working closely with their Strategic Land Conservation Plan, some of project manager tasks include: building strong connections with new landowners, handling organizational projects, and supervise the implementation of community outreach.

The qualification requirements for this position are: bachelor's degree in natural resources management or appropriate field or have prior equivalent work experience. Candidates must have work experience in Natural Resources field minimum for two years, those with project management experience will be preferred.

To be successful in this job application, strong working knowledge of land conservation and natural resource management, land trust alliance standards and practices, as well as field knowledge of ecosystems, flora, fauna of Tennessee is required.

The incumbent of this position will utilize the Geographic Information Systems for their work, so candidates must master the system and mapping skills as well. Organization also preferred those who have prior experience in drafting conservation easements and baseline documentation reports.

Candidate is expected to have exceptional skills in verbal and written communication skills, collaborative spirit, strategic thinking, sense of humor, and the capability to handle various projects.

Candidates will perform strong organizational skills with demonstrable attention to detail, accuracy, and deadlines.

The salary for this position is $40,000, to $43,000. TennGreen always make sure their employees' welfare by providing them with various facilities such as 401k matching program, flex time, a health insurance stipend, and opportunities to enroll in health, dental, and vision insurance programs.

If you think that you are a good fit for this position, send your cover letter and resume to Christie Henderson, director of land conservation at jobs@tenngreen.org by August 20.

