Kacey Criswell, former Gibson County PTO President Indicted for Theft

Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Kacey Criswell has proven guilty of the theft at Parent Teacher Organization or PTO at Spring Hill School for approximately $17,586.08. This is the result of Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation after receiving the report from school officials regarding the missing PTO funds.

Criswell is the former PTO president and treasurer at Spring Hill School, part of the Gibson County Special School District. The investigation reveals that she has misused the money for 4 years, from July 2015 to November 2019.

“School support organizations must ensure they are watching the money,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower.

“It’s important to keep invoices or receipts for every transaction, require two signatures on checks, and ensure two responsible individuals are signing off on any money collected during fundraising activities.”

Crisswell was not able to deposit the fund she received from the fundraisers and basketball concessions, much of the money was misappropriated from this case. Not stopping ther, she also created checks payable to cash to be utilized for the change funds to concessions, and fundraisers, unfortunately, she did not deposit some of the money back to the bank account.

She tried to manipulate her action by changing the bank account address of PTO to her email address, thus she would be able to receive bank statements. She also changed the real PTO financial reports to show that the money was being deposited.

Criswell paid back $14,144.01 to the PTO, but she still owes $3,442.07 to them. The PTO has officially disbanded in August 2020. There were also $5,092.64 spent for purchases without any specific receipts or data on whether it was authorized for PTO benefit.

To learn more about the investigative report, click here: https://comptroller.tn.gov/office-functions/investigations/find.html

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.