Domestic Violence Education Training by Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance with Board of Cosmetology & Barber

Jason Leung/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance along with the Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners established a new Domestic Violence Education Training for licensed cosmetologists and barbers. More than fifty thousand licensed beauty professionals will be trained at no cost.

The purpose of this program is to educate them on how to recognize the sign of abuse, decide, and respond If their customers experience it and know what the available resources are to help the violent victims survive.

Domestic violence is such a nightmare for families nationwide, as this misappropriates action threatens the life of families. Based on the number shown on the data of authorities, domestic violence that happened in Tennessee is approximately half of all criminal cases.

“Tennessee’s beauty professionals are caring, compassionate individuals who are committed to ensuring the health and safety of all their customers, but may not know how to respond when confronted with domestic violence,” said Board Executive Director Roxana Gumucio.

“Most domestic violence victims will not report abuse to law enforcement, but they will tell someone with whom they have a long-standing relationship, such as a cosmetologist or barber. Tennessee beauty professionals have a unique position to help identify domestic violence and assist victims,” she continued.

Licensed Tennessee beauty professionals are required to complete anti-domestic violence training, effective on January 1, 2022, based on the new law. The training lasts for more than one hour and could be done either in person or online. To accomplish this training, licensees have time from 2022 to 2024 to get approval.

Licensees are not obligated to report any domestic violence encountered by their clients. To be eligible to receive the license, students and instructors in cosmetology schools must certify that they have completed the training.

