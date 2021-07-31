Parallon is hiring for Underpayment Analyst position

rupixen.com/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Parallon, an industry leader in revenue cycle services, part of HCA Healthcare Nashville, is currently hiring for the Underpayment Analyst position. This is a full-time position with the opportunity to work from home.

The education requirement for this position is to have a high school diploma or General Educational Development or GED, with at least one year of experience in the related field.

As the underpayment analyst, the candidate will be in charge to handle and validate the codes as the cause of the unsuitable underpayment inventory. Multitudes of workers gain additional payment from clients regarding the underpayment discrepancies through various channels of communication such as telephone, online, or payment package processes.

The incumbent of this position must be able to identify and communicate with management regarding current trends, including those that might be suitable options for the settlement of strife cases.

To be successful with this job application, candidates must demonstrate a strong skill in escalating accounts to appropriate individuals at the payer and via SSC management as needed, including accounts with a lack of timely payer response.

Candidates also must be able to keep up with the productivity and quality standards of the organization, such as utilizing effective documentation standards that support a strong historical record of actions taken on the account.

HCA Healthcare offers generous benefits for their employees such as the eligibility to enroll in their Employee Stock Purchase Plan or ESPP, 401k flex spending accounts for medical and childcare needs. Not stopping there, employees can also participate in their tuition reimbursement and student loan repayment programs, and more advantages that are customizable.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.