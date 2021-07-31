Tennessee Higher Education Commission GIVE 2.0 open for submission

Vasily Koloda/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee Higher Education Commission currently opens submission for The Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education, GIVE, 2.0.

This program allows the authorities to make sure that education institutions produce high-qualified graduates in their specific fields, and counterbalance it by working on to grow and develop more new industries to the state.

The purpose of the GIVE 2.0 is to amplify and maintain regional collaboration between Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology (TCATs), community colleges, industry, economic development/workforce agencies, and K-12 for today and the future. This effort is done to analyze the problem and give solutions to bridge the gap between local workforce pools and the demand of the employers.

The amount of available grants is one million dollars. Local community collaborative work will be able to utilize the fund for thirty months to improve the development and implementation of employer-driven career pathways, which comprise local education agencies or LEAs and higher education institutions.

The proposal must determine and offer solutions to bridge the local community or regional skill gaps based on the methods required as follows:

- Design academic program, which goals is to escalate, foster, and establish a pathway from secondary to postsecondary, culminates in a postsecondary certificate, diploma, or degree, and aim to provide the workforce that meets the expectations and requirements needed by employers.

- Initiate beneficial and comprehensive work-based learning OR WBL experiences. To be successful in this proposal application candidates must show their strategic plan to build sustainable and successful WBL programs, including the infrastructure required. WBL opportunities could be in various forms such as internships, co-ops, pre-apprenticeships, registered apprenticeships, or clinical.

- Provide certification that is acknowledged by the industry to fulfill the requirements of the identified regional workforce.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.