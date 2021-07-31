Homework Hotline seeks volunteer for delivering pack promotional items across Nashville

Mike Fox/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Join in Homework Hotline Tennessee in distributing pack promotional items to districts across Nashville and Tennessee. Any participants aged 15 and above are welcomed to enroll in the volunteer program.

Volunteers will work together with the committee to sort pack promotional items for individual schools and deliver them to appointed schools between August 2-5, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The distribution of pack promotional items aims to inform parents and students about important information and services offered by Homework Hotline.

Before sending out the packages, the volunteers must come to the Homework Hotline office at the Metro Nashville Public School building to help packing boxes and mailboxes, sort items into individual packs, and organize products. During the packing activities at the office, volunteers are provided with free water and snacks. The volunteer program will be limited to 6 participants each day to follow the COVID-19 guide of social distancing.

For high school volunteer participants, Homework Hotline also provides useful resources (textbooks, teachers, recommendation letters) that can be used for school administrations and college preparations and a Hotline scholarship toward any college or university for those with more than 125 volunteer hours. The high school volunteer participants can also use their volunteer hours at Homework Hotline for the National Honor Society, Beta Club, or other service organizations.

Visit the website https://www.hon.org/opportunity/a0C5a00000eFqTxEAK for detailed information and registration of the program.

Homework Hotline Tennessee is an organization that is committed to providing affordable and accessible education services for all K-12 students across Tennessee.

