Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce to host 'Intro Nashville' for new hires

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce's Intro Nashville offers tools for the city's new hires to unlock new connections and optimize their performance and help them navigate through their business and organization journey.

The program will be held from August 23-26. Participants will discover what makes Nashville unique, the region's history and economy, as well as the inner workings of the city's public and private sectors.

Intro Nashville's schedule is as follows:

Opening Reception: Impressions of Nashville's past, present, and future

Monday, August 23, 2021

5:00 - 6:30 PM

Day 1: "It" City?: Unique characteristics of Nashville's business ecosystem

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Day 2: Policy, Politics & Power Players: Big policy decisions that shaped our region

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Day 3: Athens of the South: A snapshot of Nashville's continuum of education

Thursday, August 26, 2021

12:30 - 6:00 PM

The participants will learn how to become a high-quality team, building efficient network connections, enhance their business landscapes knowledge and engage more with city and community leaders.

Interested participants or hiring managers who wished to enroll in the program can register via https://web.nashvillechamber.com/events/IntroNashville%20August%20Session%20In%20Person-3154/details.

The program costs $1,500 per person, which includes meals, transportation, parking, venue fees, speakers and program materials.

Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce aims to create economic prosperity by facilitating community leadership. As a regional member organization representing the Nashville and Middle Tennessee business community, the chamber focuses on opportunities and challenges for regional prosperity and collaborates with community organizations and partners on common goals.

