Nashville's Cheekwood seeks volunteers for African American Cultural Family Celebration

Cristi Tohatan/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville's Cheekwood Estate is seeking volunteers for its African American Cultural Family Celebration on August 14-15.

The volunteers will work hand-in-hand with fellow volunteers and the committee to greet visitors, engage in collaborative projects and activities and provide immediate actions in case of emergency during the event.

Interested participants can apply at https://cheekwood.org/african-american-cultural-family-celebration-volunteer-registration/. The volunteer opportunity is for participants aged 18 and older.

There are two shifts available per day, with 20 volunteer spots on each shift. After completing the registration process, a team member will contact the prospective volunteer to follow up on their interest.

Keep in mind that phones are prohibited during the event. Volunteers are not allowed to text, call or do any other activities using their phones during their shift. Appropriate clothing is advised.

During the events, volunteers are also advised to follow the COVID health protocols guidelines implemented by the committee. Those who are unvaccinated are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

If you wish to inquire about this opportunity, please contact Amy Walter via https://www.hon.org/opportunity/a0C5a00000eFqYREA0#.

Cheeckwood's African American Cultural Family Celebration is an annual event celebrating diversity in the community of Nashville, featuring various arts and cultural activities, performances and tasty selections from the food trucks of the local neighborhood.

Visitors have the opportunity to learn more about Nashville's notable sculpture artist William Edmondson, enjoy Black cultures and arts and participate in curator-led tours.

Lauren McClinton, Jason Eskridge, Brassville and The Shindellas will perform at the event. For more details about the event, including a complete list of vendors and performer lineup, visit https://cheekwood.org/calendar/african-american-cultural-family-celebration/.

