African American Cultural Family Celebration at Nashville's Checkwood August 14-15

Vonecia Carswell/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Celebrate diversity and Black culture at Cheekwood’s inaugural African American Cultural Family Celebration on August 14-15. Enjoy a weekend full of arts and cultural activities, local music performances, various selections of tasty local food, special lectures and curator-led tours.

In partnership with Lovenoise Nashville, the African American Celebration will be featuring local Black musicians, including Lauren McClinton, Jason Eskridge, The Shindellas, Larysa Jaye and the brass group Brassville. All musical performances will be held at Arboretum Lawn.

Among the cultural activities and curator-led tours to be held at the venue are “Spoken Art” with Rita and Brittany Mitchell, “Portrait Photography” with DaShawn Lewis and Kim Manson, “Block Printing” with Ashley Seay and docent-led “Tours of The Sculpture of William Edmondson: Tombstones, Garden Ornaments, and Stonework”.

Some of the sessions require advanced registration. Check the website for session availability.

Visitors can also enjoy various selections of treats from local vendors such as That’s My Dawg, Cupcake Collection, The Radical Rabbit and Rolled 4Ever. Choices of signature cocktails and mocktails will also be available at the Bar Stations.

To maximize the cultural experience, the African American Celebration also partnered with Gray Line Tennessee to provide a complimentary shuttle for visitors. The shuttle will pick up eventgoers at Edgehill Community Memorial Garden on Saturday, August 14, at 9:30 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public. However, admission tickets are needed to access the venue. Tickets can only be purchased at https://cheekwood.org/buy-tickets/ and are not available on-site.

Visit https://cheekwood.org/calendar/african-american-cultural-family-celebration/ for detailed schedules and information about the event.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.