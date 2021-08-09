Inside Grimey's: Nashville's independent record store

Mick Haupt/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Grimey's is a one-stop shopping spot for new and preloved records, books and magazines. It recently held the Record Store Day event on July 12 and July 17, where they sold numerous worthy collectibles and pieces; vinyl, tapes, EPs, CDs from local to international artists.

The Record Store Days offers to the visitors and customers selections of collectibles such as Animal Collective - Prospect Hummer; The Groundhogs - Who Will Save the World; Bobo Jenkins - My All New Life; The Rolling Stone - A Bigger Bang; John Prine - Live at the other end; December 1975; and a signed vinyl of Kip Moore - Live From Grimey's.

Grimey's offers several promo and discounts for in-person shop visiting, as the lucky draw that customers can participate by putting their name into the hat for a chance in winning a TG t-shirt, a special stash bag and a pack of rolling papers, while a limited edition signed test-pressing of Arca's album KiCk i, released on July 17.

Grimey's Preloved Tuesday also offers customers a ten percent discount on preloved merchandise every Tuesday, as well as free stuff promo at their store following with certain purchases.

Visitors can also get free items by certain record purchases, such as free “Habsbro” rolling papers with purchase of The Texas Gentlemen’s Floor It!!! on CD or LP, free flexi disc signed by S.G. Goodman with purchase of "Old Time Feeling" album, and a bonus disc of the Jerry Garcia's show at the Ritz in NYC on January 27, 1986, with the purchase of GarciaLive Vol. 14. CD, which is scheduled to release on August 14.

Located in the neighborhood of East Trinity Lane, Grimey's offers a wide variety of collections and is also packed with promos and events crafted specially to support local businesses and artists in the community of Nashville and through Middle Tennessee.

Check their Discogs website for preloved items and collectibles. Visit their website for detailed items and purchases.

