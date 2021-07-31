Nashville-based Envision Healthcare radiologists use artificial intelligence to enhance diagnostic accuracy

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Envision Healthcare, a Nashville-based medical group, revealed the successful implementation of artificial intelligence. The radiologists use artificial intelligence to detect diseases and arrange the priority for emergency cases.

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers additional assistance for radiologists by examining medical images. The radiologist will check the result from the medical images to give the patients the necessary treatment, based on the data from the AI.

“Our radiology team does a tremendous job of reading scans to evaluate and diagnose millions of patients’ conditions with accuracy and timeliness,” said Maria Rodriguez, MD, Chief of Radiology At Envision Healthcare. “We are continuously reviewing best practices and ways to advance the delivery of high-quality care. AI technology is one of the tools we can use to complement our clinical expertise, so we can continue achieving accurate reads and providing the right care to patients at the right time, ultimately saving their lives and improving overall health outcomes.”

Envision Healthcare offers services to more than 1,800 clinical departments. The company provides various clinical solutions ranging from gastroenterology to orthopedics and ophthalmology.

The medical group recently held the 2nd Annual Virtual Radiology Board Review Course to improve their skills and guide radiologists regarding the work system. Envision partners with Detroit Medical Center to assist the training program for ten radiologists every year.

Envision appointed Henry Howe as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) in March 2021. Howe handles financial aspects for the company, including treasury, tax, and procurement.

Envision Healthcare unveiled a white paper to address healthcare disparities in February this year. The medical group educates the team regarding healthcare equity and raises cultural awareness for marginalized and underrepresented community members.

