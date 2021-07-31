Nashville, TN

Nashville-based Envision Healthcare radiologists use artificial intelligence to enhance diagnostic accuracy

Lenny Schumacher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9OVd_0bE21yQJ00
National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Envision Healthcare, a Nashville-based medical group, revealed the successful implementation of artificial intelligence. The radiologists use artificial intelligence to detect diseases and arrange the priority for emergency cases.

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers additional assistance for radiologists by examining medical images. The radiologist will check the result from the medical images to give the patients the necessary treatment, based on the data from the AI.

“Our radiology team does a tremendous job of reading scans to evaluate and diagnose millions of patients’ conditions with accuracy and timeliness,” said Maria Rodriguez, MD, Chief of Radiology At Envision Healthcare. “We are continuously reviewing best practices and ways to advance the delivery of high-quality care. AI technology is one of the tools we can use to complement our clinical expertise, so we can continue achieving accurate reads and providing the right care to patients at the right time, ultimately saving their lives and improving overall health outcomes.”

Envision Healthcare offers services to more than 1,800 clinical departments. The company provides various clinical solutions ranging from gastroenterology to orthopedics and ophthalmology.

The medical group recently held the 2nd Annual Virtual Radiology Board Review Course to improve their skills and guide radiologists regarding the work system. Envision partners with Detroit Medical Center to assist the training program for ten radiologists every year.

Envision appointed Henry Howe as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) in March 2021. Howe handles financial aspects for the company, including treasury, tax, and procurement.

Envision Healthcare unveiled a white paper to address healthcare disparities in February this year. The medical group educates the team regarding healthcare equity and raises cultural awareness for marginalized and underrepresented community members.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_27ed09f9eec2ffe3cb581f7f575b78e2.blob

UT Alum in Music City

Nashville, TN
235 followers
Loading

More from Lenny Schumacher

Cumberland County, TN

Whisper Aero to set new headquarters in Cumberland County

NASHVILLE, TN – A technology-based startup Whisper Aero will expand the business and set its headquarters in Crossville, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee along with Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Whisper Aero officials officially announced.Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

YEAH! is looking for Executive Director

NASHVILLE, TN — Youth Empowerment through Arts and Humanities or YEAH!, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville, is currently seeking an Executive Director to join their vibrant team.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Administrative Services Officer 2-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion wanted at Nashville and Davidson County

NASHVILLE, TN — Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County Department of Finance is currently looking for Administrative Services Officer 2-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.Read full story
Clarksville, TN

Oldcastle APG to expand its operations in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN — Oldcastle APG, a manufacturer of concrete building and hardscape products based in North America, will be expanding its presence in Clarksville. “When an existing company chooses to expand in Tennessee, it is a clear indication of our successful economic policies and highly-skilled workforce. Oldcastle APG is a valued member of the Montgomery County community, and I’m thankful for its continued investment in Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee.Read full story
Tennessee State

State Fire Marshal’s Office ensures Tennesee tiny homes fire safety through inspection program

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, in conjunction with the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office, initiates an inspection program that aims to ensure the safety and security of residents when they purchase a non-traditional and permanent unit like tiny homes.Read full story
1 comments

Apply to The Healing Trust Office and Event Manager position

NASHVILLE, TN – The Healing Trust is currently seeking for Office and Event Manager. This is a part-time job that requires 70% or 28 hours of working per week. Generally, the job responsibilities include office management and events, and board support.Read full story
Tennessee State

The results of the 2020-21 Spring Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program have been released

NASHVILLE, TN – Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education officially announced the 2020-21 Spring Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program or TCAP state-level results. The results covered students' proficiency level in four subjects: English Language Arts or ELA, mathematics, science, and social studies.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Hands On Nashville is looking for Community Partner Engagement Leader

NASHVILLE, TN – Hands On Nashville or HON, is currently seeking for an AmeriCorps member to take part as their Community Partner Engagement Leader. This role is in charge of connecting the organization with a wide range of nonprofit agencies throughout Nashville to accelerate and escalate the organization's performance as a whole.Read full story
Nashville, TN

No FDA issues or product recalls for Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2020 sustainability report

NASHVILLE, TN — Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, a Nashville-based pharmaceuticals company, released the 2020 sustainability report without any FDA issues and product recalls. Cumberland is committed to maintaining best and ethical practices while paying attention to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues at the same time. The sustainability report also reveals that Cumberland supplied 2.5 million patient doses in 2020 without any glitch to practice good clinical standards.Read full story
Claiborne County, TN

Claiborne County's former chief deputy clerk has been charged with theft of $25,000 dollars

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN – Patricia Diane Heck, the former chief deputy clerk in Claiborne County, was found guilty following an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Is Hiring For Officers Positions

NASHVILLE, TN – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) is hiring for the positions of Officer (Airport Police) and Public Safety Dispatcher. The applications are available until August 4, 2021.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville-based Revance Therapeutics announces the release date of the second quarter 2021 financial results

NASHVILLE, TN — Revance Therapeutics, a Nashville-based biotechnology company, will reveal the second quarter of 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the close of the market.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce to host 'Intro Nashville' for new hires

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce's Intro Nashvilleoffers tools for the city's new hires to unlock new connections and optimize their performance and help them navigate through their business and organization journey.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Cheekwood seeks volunteers for African American Cultural Family Celebration

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville's Cheekwood Estate is seeking volunteers for its African American Cultural Family Celebration on August 14-15. The volunteers will work hand-in-hand with fellow volunteers and the committee to greet visitors, engage in collaborative projects and activities and provide immediate actions in case of emergency during the event.Read full story
Nashville, TN

CNM is hiring for Human Resource and Organizational Performance Director position

NASHVILLE, TN – Center for Nonprofit Management or CNM is currently seeking for Human Resource and Organizational Performance Director. This position will supervise, review, and develop effective and efficient Human Resources strategies, policies, and practices. As HR director, the candidate will work closely and report directly to the Chief Finance and Administrative Officer.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville community should be getting 2nd dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine despite allergic reaction from first dose

NASHVILLE, TN — People around the world started to get their COVID-vaccine and some got an immediate allergic reaction to the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19-vaccine, manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech, but that should not keep people to get their second dose of vaccine.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Celebrate Dog Nights of Summer in Nashville's art museum Cheekwood this August

NASHVILLE, TN - Bring along your dogs to visit Nashville's botanical garden and art museum, Cheekwood this August to celebrate the Dog Nights of Summer. Explore parks and gardens with your dogs from 5.00 p.m - 9.00 pm every Thursday. The Dog Nights of Summer is a part of Cheekwood's Thursday Night Out Event, a Thursday walk-out featuring live entertainment, art, music, and nature.Read full story
Nashville, TN

2020-2021 TCAP achieved a 95 percent participation rate

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program or TCAP, successfully snatched the participation rate for the 2020-2021 annual assessment administration, which is in a total of 95% across the state. As officially announced by the Tennessee Department of Education, over two million TCAP tests were administered to seven hundred and fifty thousand students this year.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Join DoMORE Nashville for monthly events and cultural event tickets

NASHVILLE, TN — With a lot of events and fun entertainment happening in the Music City, there seems to be never enough time to explore everything that the city has got to offer.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy