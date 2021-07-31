Nashville-based Harrow Health acquires marketing and supply rights for a drug from Sintetica

Ksenia Chernaya/Pexels

NASHVILLE, TN — Harrow Health, an ophthalmic services company, revealed the AMP-100 marketing and supply rights acquisition in the US and Canada from Sintetica, a pharmaceutical company.

AMP-100 acts as an anesthetic for ophthalmic surgeries and injections. Sintetica plans to register AMP-100 by the end of this year to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We have a sound business strategy for commercializing our promising and innovative products in countries around the world,” added Miro Venturi, corporate CEO for Sintetica S.A. “We are convinced that Harrow Health, with its knowledge and expertise in ophthalmology and commitment to providing high‑quality medications, is the optimal choice for Sintetica to partner with to bring AMP‑100 to the US market.”

The agreement includes the commercialization plan for AMP-100. Sintetica will maintain the rights for marketing and supply rights in other locations outside of the US and Canada.

Harrow Health owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology-focused medication business. ImprimisRx offers affordable solutions, including formulations, innovations, and accessible medications.

Harrow Health recently announced a partnership with NovaBay to promote Avenova, a prescription treatment for dry eyes, cataracts, and Lasik procedures. This partnership will help Avenova expand the market and accelerate commercial success. Harrow Health leverages ImprimisRx to carry out the commercialization of Avenova.

Mark L. Baum, CEO of Harrow Health, founded Harrow Health in 2011 to provide affordable and accessible medications for eyecare. Harrow Health supplies pharmaceutical products for hospitals, doctors, and ambulatory service centers (ASCs).

The company relocated its headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019. Since then, Harrow Health has been actively supporting local communities in the area, including the Second Harvest, Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

