Nashville-based Revance Therapeutics announces the release date of the second quarter 2021 financial results

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Revance Therapeutics, a Nashville-based biotechnology company, will reveal the second quarter of 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the close of the market.

Revance plans to share business and pipeline updates alongside the earnings results through a corresponding conference call and a live webcast. Revance will address any queries regarding the reports to the attendees.

They are committed to cultivating sustainability by releasing the inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report in January this year. The report highlights Revance's efforts to implement sustainable and responsible operations.

“At Revance, our aim is to make a positive impact in the world through our products, services and people. As we enter the commercial stage of our evolution our focus on corporate responsibility and sustainability has never been greater,” said Mark Foley, president and chief executive officer of Revance Therapeutics.

According to the report, Revance prioritizes business ethics and compliance, cultivates a safe work environment and develops innovations to help patients.

They recently welcomed Olivia C. Ware and Carey O’Connor Kolaja to the Board of Directors in March this year. Ware and Kolaja support the company in developing strategic growth initiatives to help Revance expand aesthetics and therapeutics franchises.

Fortune listed them as one of 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma™ honorees. Revance received the 8th position in the category this year.

Fortune collaborated with Great Place to Work® to collect survey data from employees in the health care and biopharma industry. Revance has also received Great Place to Work® certifications three times.

Revance aims to enhance patient experiences in aesthetics and therapeutics. The company promotes speed, audacity, grit, and empathy for its workplace culture.

