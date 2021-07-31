Nashville-based XOi names the new senior strategic partnerships manager

krakenimages/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - XOi, a cloud-based mobile application provider, appointed Amanda Harp as the new senior strategic partnerships manager.

Harp will support XOi to enhance XOi's business and brand presence through partnerships. She will serve the company's existing partners alongside marketing, sales, and management teams.

"Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to helping contractors make important technology decisions that serve their operational, financial and administrative needs. That experience puts her in a unique position to collaborate with our leadership and senior management teams to articulate XOi's value propositions to new and growing partners," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi.

Harp earned her degree from Auburn University. She previously served as an account executive.

XOi has been busy with partnerships and collaborations in 2021. XOi extends the working relationship with Comprehensive Energy Services (CES), a commercial and industrial mechanical contracting and plumbing company.

XOi also announced a partnership with Windy City Equipment and Malachy Parts & Service for new kitchen equipment-focused technology. The new kitchen equipment-focused technology provides contractors services, including increasing revenue growth at lower cost and delivering superior customer experience.

XOi collaborates with Carrier, a heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration solutions company, to provide services for technicians. The features include safely capture critical job site information, launch on-the-job, remote support, capture photos and videos of recommended and completed work, among others.

The company offers an all-in-one communication tool for technicians, managers, and customers. The communication tool helps support transparency by providing documentation and verification for job completion.

XOi recently received the honor as one of The Tennessean's Top Workplaces of 2021. XOi provides the employees with facilities and supports, including flexible paid time off, paid volunteer time and more.

