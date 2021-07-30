CNM Nashville to conduct their four sessions Board Fundamentals Certificate program

Unsplash/The Climate Reality Project

NASHVILLE, TN – Center for Nonprofit Management Nashville or CNM will hold their upcoming program named Board Fundamentals Certificate. This program aims to assist individuals who are passionate to be active members of a nonprofit board.

Through the comprehensive four-part session, participants will enhance their insights, capabilities, and explore best practices from the professional speakers and connect with the corporate sector, nonprofit organizations, academia, entrepreneurs, and more.

Brad Gray, a Board expert and the Director of the Global Leadership Certificate Program, will lead the first part of the program with the topic Board Responsibilities on Tuesday, September 7. Here, participants will learn about the function and goals of aboard. Participants will be expected to define the roles and responsibilities of the board, analyze the difference of roles, and partnership between governance and executive leadership, etc.

The second session will be held on Tuesday, September 14. The topic discussed will be Fundraising on Board with Michelle Conn. The topic will cover the importance of planning diverse fundraising resources to accelerate its program and services. The learning objectives are to understand the crucial role of board members in fundraising, to figure out how to organize and build, to bond with donors, etc.

Part three of the session, on Tuesday, September 21, will discuss Understanding Organizational Finances Through a Board Lens. Becky Harrell, board expert and member of, will explain nonprofit accounting and the requirements of financial statement reports. The output projected for this event includes the participant’s understanding of the role, basic elements, and the importance of financial statements.

The final session will be presented by Dawn Stone on Tuesday, September 27. He will deliver about the local nonprofit sector in Middle Tennessee and focuses on giving a clear understanding of the nonprofit trends of funding, governance, and sustainability standpoint to the participants.

Sign up here.

