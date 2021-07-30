Second Harvest Foodbank of Middle Tennessee offers SNAP to help fight against hunger, poverty

Unsplash/Joel Muniz

NASHVILLE, TN — Second Harvest Foodbank of Middle Tennessee offers the nation's first line of defense against hunger, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, previously known as Food Stamps.

The program helps those who suffer from low income or financial difficulties to access food and lift them out of poverty. In Fiscal Year 2020, Second Harvest contributed to help submit 3,224 SNAP applications.

Eligible applicants will be sorted based on the number of individuals living in their households and the monthly income. The committee will later offer the applicants to apply for SNAP online or with a paper application. The application will be processed up to five days before the applicants receive approval notifications.

Afterward, the applicants will need to submit the necessary verification documents such as social security number, identification number, home address, monthly income, resources (bank accounts, certificates of deposit, saving bonds, property, etc), shelter cost (mortgage payments, property tax, homeowner’s insurance, etc), and cost of utilities.

When the application is approved, the applicants will receive an EBT card in the mail. The complete application process usually takes up to 30 days.

Among benefits acquired by SNAP recipients are low-cost wireless home interest service to households, free installation and in-home WiFi, assurance wireless cell phone plan, Nashville Zoo $50 per year membership, Adventure Science Center discount, Huntsville Space Center discount, $5.99/month Amazon Prime with a valid EBT/Medicaid card, Nashville Farmers’ Market customers' benefits, discounted internet service on Comcast, and many more.

To apply for an online SNAP application, visit here, or click the website to learn more about the detailed SNAP application process and the benefits.

