Recipe: Crispy baked french fries for Nashville family to try

Unsplash/ Alina Chernysheva

NASHVILLE, TN — Potatoes, in any kind of form are still an enjoyable snack or meal to be enjoyed at any time of day. One of the best ways to enjoy some potato is in a form of french fries. Those crispy crunchy french fries are probably everyone’s favorite snack to enjoy.

But those original recipes of french fries is full of oil and grease. Now you can make your own version of french fries, but with healthier options and home-baked. Those french fries will be as good as the one in your favorite restaurant.

To make your own crispy french fries, you will need 6 medium-size russet potatoes (russet potato can be substituted with sweet or purple potatoes), 3 tablespoons olive oil, half a teaspoon of salt and pepper.

First, place a rack in the lower third of your oven and make sure to preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Then, line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and put them in the oven to preheat (do not skip this step as this is also helpful in cutting down the oil and prevent the potatoes to stick to the sheet, and easier clean-up)

Take your potatoes and scrub the potatoes, and slice them. You can cut the potatoes in different shapes according to your liking. Even though cooking time will vary, the process will be the same for any shape.

Place the potatoes in a large bowl of water and let them sit for at least 30 minutes. Immersing the potatoes in the water will result in crispier fries. Once you are done, drain the potatoes by using a clean dishtowel or paper towels to soak the water from the potatoes.

Return the potatoes back to the bowl and add some oil, salt, or pepper. Instead of salt and pepper, you can use some cayenne paper, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, or fresh minced herbs to add in the flavor.

Remove the cookie sheet from the oven and spread the potatoes evenly on the sheet. Be careful, the pan is hot! Bake the fries for about 25 minutes. Toss them and return to the oven for another 10 minutes. When it is in golden color and crispy, that is a sign when the fries are done.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.