The backups getting extra works for the second day of Tennessee Titans training camp

NASHVILLE, TN—The Tennessee Titans have finished their 2nd day of training camp on Thursday at the Saint Thomas Sports Park. It features some sloppy moments from the squad, which cut short the first-team drill, but there are some positive aspects of the practice. Here are some moments on the practice that stood out:

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill once again showed he had the best connection with wide receiver AJ Brown. After praising him on day 1 of training camp, when he and Brown finally got back on the field again, Tannehill threw most of his passes to him. Tannehill had his best throw on day 2, also to Brown. Brown rose over two defensive backs, cornerback Janoris Jenkins and safety Amani Hooker, he got open, and Tannehill found him in the endzone.

The Titans have one of the most stacked wide receivers squad in the league. And on day 2, the younger and backup receivers had their day and showed up solid. Dez Fitzpatrick, Fred Brown, Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook, Ikhine, Marcus Johnson, and Cody Hollister all have a solid one-on-one drill. They each made a catch, and Hollister once again had a strong day of practice.

Day 2 might be the day for the backups to show their flashes of potentials. Derrick Henry was on a limited workload for the second day of training camp, and this gave way for backup running backs Brian Hill and Darrynton Evans. They performed some flashy moves in the drill, finding spaces between gaps.

The backup day is also applied to the most important position—the quarterback. DeShone Kizer will start the season as the no.2 option at quarterback for the Titans, and on Thursday head coach Mike Vrabel gave him some extra works. But Kizer couldn't capitalize as he was struggling to find open receivers.

