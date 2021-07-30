Dino Stroll Comes to Nashville on July 31

Blanca Paloma Sanchez/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Dino Stroll is coming to Nashville on July 31 at Nashville Music Center. The tour allows you to stroll through and get up close with life-like and life-size dinosaurs.

During Dino Stroll, you will be brought to the Mesozoic Era, filled with ancient dinosaurs. Guests may get up close and personal with over 75 life-like and life-size dinosaurs as they stroll through this indoor Dinosaur adventure featuring T-Rex, Velociraptors, and Stegosaurus, to name a few.

Dino Stroll is said to be the most realistic trip back in time, complete with animatronic dinosaurs that move their heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes that blink, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized noises, spraying water, and many other beautiful elements that bring them to life.

There will be many picture opportunities for tourists to connect with and interact with the Dino Stroll displays. The tour is suitable for educational purposes, especially for kids and teens.

There will be children's games, rides, and attractions at the event, which are available for an extra cost during the event and set up throughout the stroll. Tickets for these activities are only available onsite at the event ticket desk near the children's Dino Stroll activities.

Tickets are available for purchase now. There are also free tickets for active military personnel and veterans, and children younger than 2 years old will get free entry.

Each ticket will provide a date and time for entrance. It is advised to arrive as close to the time indicated on your ticket as possible. Late arrivals will be accepted for up to 15 minutes beyond the scheduled admission time.

Visit this site for more info: www.dinostroll.com

