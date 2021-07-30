University School of Nashville's Students and Alumna Star in The Theater Bug’s “Selfie”

Erik Mclean/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Students and alumna from the University School of Nashville star in The Theater Bug's musical "Selfie," which is still on stage until Sunday, August 1.

The musical addresses teenagers’ issues like cyberbullying, body positivity, and relationship in the age of the internet. The story revolves around the high school students’ life and the problems they are facing.

Edie, a 15-year-old girl with social anxiety, who has always wanted to fit in. One day, a popular girl at her high school tries to convince her to publish a humiliating photo of her close friend Veda on the internet. Edie, thinking that it might give her a chance to finally fit in, makes a bad decision and does so. While another student, Marla, shares a photo of herself dressed as a bridesmaid and becomes the focus of online abuse and body shaming. Sam takes care of his sick mother and decided to say goodbye to the online world.

“USN has had such a strong connection to The Theater Bug for years.” Said Cori Anne Lamael, The Theater’s Bug artistic director. When USN students collaborate on The Theater Bug show, she observes how the school's emphasis on inclusion and a strong work ethic translates to life outside of the classroom.

The show features Surina Birdee ’29, Sadie Sims ’29, Zazou Gray ’28, Marin Rorex ’27, and Kari Belle King ’24, as well as alumna Gillian Flatt ’21 cast in one of the three leading roles as Marla. “Selfie” also showcases choreography from Middle School Theater Director Bakari King, who is a recognizable figure throughout USN.

You can watch the behind-the-scenes video for “Selfie” on https://vimeo.com/576248673.

Visit thetheaterbug.org for more info.

