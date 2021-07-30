Conservative radio host Phil Valentine encourages his supporters to get vaccines

Unsplash/Daniel Schludi

NASHVILLE, TN — The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for more than a year since 2020, but it seems like the fight is still going on. Getting vaccines is one of the options to battle the virus and keep loved ones - including families and the communities - safe from COVID-19.

Unfortunately, not many people believe in vaccines or even want to get one, including conservative radio talk show host, Phil Valentine. Over the last year, the SuperTalk 99.7 WTN host has been skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ever since Valentine got COVID and was admitted to the hospital for more than two weeks, his social media has been full of backlash and debate between his supporters and critics.

“What are my odds of getting COVID? They’re pretty low. What are my odds of dying from COVID if I do get it? Probably way less than one percent,” Valentine wrote in his blog back in December.

Mark Valentine mentioned that his brother was in a critical condition just last week. Even though he had been in a better condition during the weekend, the family decided to put him on a ventilator to let him rest better.

Mark Valentine has been seeing his brother struggling with covid and in-near death experience, told Here&Now that the situation reminded him and many other people to get the vaccine shot. Ever since getting COVID, Phil's attitude toward vaccines has changed. Even though Phil was never an ‘anti-vaxxer’, he regretted not informing his supporters on being a pro-vaccine, as he mentioned in one of the Facebook posts.

“As soon as I found out this thing had hit him as it hit him, I went directly to the Wal-Mart,” Mark Valentine said on the program Wednesday. “I said, you know, ‘Y’all pick the arm.’ The guy says, ‘Do you have any questions or concerns?’ I say, ‘Yeah, I got a bunch of them but do it anyway.’”

As of Monday, Phil is in a more stable condition but still relies on an oxygen mask.

