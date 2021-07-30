Nashville's National Museum of African American Music at a glimpse

Unsplash/Radu Mihai

NASHVILLE, TN — The new National Museum of African American Music, or NMAAM, in downtown Nashville just opened to the public and is located at 510 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. This museum was made in partnership with Vanderbilt University and NMAAM.

A quote by American musicologist and author Eileen Southern decorated on one of the walls inside the museum mentioned, “The enduring feature of Black music is neither protest nor self-expression; it is communication, and one cannot imagine a time when Black musicians will have nothing to say either to others or to God.”

The museum officially opened to the public on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Museum is ready to serve guests and visitors for the following activities, including acquisitions, guest lecturers, panel discussions, classes, and performances.

“Our partnership (Vanderbilt) with NMAAM is more than sustaining the success of an important community museum,” says Nathan Green, vice chancellor for government and community relations. “It’s about working on community-centric initiatives together, making the museum a platform for meaningful discussions.”

The museum will take visitors on a journey of African American music along the Rivers of Rhythm by portraying gospel music, blues, jazz, R&B, also included some post-World War II popular music, and hip-hop.

Inside the museum, visitors and guests can experience many of the musical journeys including singing gospel songs, learning jazz improvisation, or pretending to be a music producer.

As they just recently opened, they are looking forward to welcoming music lovers from around the world to the National Museum of African American Music to learn more about the history of music, especially about African American music. “We want to thank the thousands of people who have supported us along the way as we prepare to celebrate the history of African American music, which truly is the soundtrack of our nation,” mentioned NMAAM President and CEO H. Beecher Hicks III.

To learn more about the museum, visit here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.