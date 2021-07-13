Teens Take the Frist! Jun 18 - Sept 5

Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The Frist Art Museum has announced their recent exhibition entitled "Teens Take the Frist!" That encourages teenagers and young people of Nashville to submit their artworks for the exhibition. The event aims to inspire the community, specifically the young people, to project their perspective of life through art. The exhibition is held from Jun 18 to Sep 5, 2021 via online and on-site.

Similar to other Frist exhibitions, as Teen ARTlabs and the Teen Arts Action Group, Teens Take the Frist is intended to give individuals ages 13–19 a wider space and audience to express themselves with their artworks and participate in activities with art professionals. Art has connected the community in a profound and intimate way, especially during the challenging times of the pandemic era. People use art as a medium to communicate, and project their values as well as sympathize with others. The submitted artworks were selected and feature with more than 180 artworks in a variety of mediums, including over fifty in the online exhibition created by emerging artists from Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties.

The museum expressed its gratitude to participating artists and adult mentors for their guidance and enthusiasm in creating nurturing spaces for our youth to grow. Frist's teen programs receive funding from the William N. Rollins Fund for the Arts of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Visit their website here, for further info about the exhibition.

Frist Art Museum is currently open four days per week, Thursdays through Sundays from 10:00am to 5:30pm The admission tickets started from $15 for adults and free for visitors aged 18 and younger. Tickets are available to be purchased online at the website.

