Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital earns top honors from U.S. News & World Report

NASHVILLE — Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt has been named a national leader in pediatric health care, earning the distinction as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Tennessee, and sharing first place in the Southeast Region, according to the latest US News & World Report's annual Best Children's Hospital ranking.

In the newly released report for 2021-2022, the Children's Hospital continues to achieve a perfect score (10 out of 10) nationally ranked pediatric specialty programs, with four programs gaining a spot in the top 20. Children's hospital is the only one of 22 pediatric hospitals in the nation to rank in all 10 specialties, and the only pediatric in Tennessee to achieve the goal.

Children's Hospital has made the US News Best Children's Hospital for 15 years but has made improvements every year since their first ranking in 2007. For the first time, the 2021-22 Best Children's Hospitals included new rankings by state and rankings in the seven multistate regions. The Southeast Region includes 18 pediatric facilities in nine states (Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina). Currently, Children's Hospital shared first place with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"An unwavering commitment to serve our most vulnerable patients from each member of the Children's Hospital team drove these outstanding results. I am very proud of their recognition, especially to be chosen as the leader in the Southeast Region," said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, Deputy CEO and Chief Health System Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Pediatric Urology earned its place at spot No. 8 and ranked first in the Southeast Region. Other pediatric specialties were ranked Cancer (21); Cardiology and Heart Surgery (34); Diabetes & Endocrinology (32); Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (18); Neonatology (17) Nephrology (42); Neurology & Neurosurgery (28); Orthopedics (39); and Pulmonology (17).

"Throughout an unprecedented year, our teams have demonstrated tremendous resilience and adaptability, never wavering from their commitment to excellence in caring for the patients we serve."

Children's Hospitals report ranks the top 50 pediatric centers with 10 medical specialties. Scores are calculated using clinical data from 193 medical centers through a detailed survey. In addition, part of each hospital's score is derived from reputational surveys of board-certified pediatric specialists. For the year 2021-2022 report, only 89 children's hospitals ranked at least one pediatric specialties.

