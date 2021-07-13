Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry looking to fill 100+ open positions

Lenny Schumacher

NASHVILLE, TN—There are going to be hundreds of opportunities await for jobseekers who wants to be a part of Nashville's most iconic and beloved venues. Ryman Hospitality Properties are looking for new hires for the Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry House, with more than 100 full-time and part-time opportunities will be available.

Both the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry House will welcome jobseekers as they will be hosting hiring events this week. There will be a variety of jobs that is available, ranging from corporate positions, to servers, bartenders, line cooks, retail and warehouse workers, bar backs, bussers, dishwashers, tour guides, ushers, security, and ticket representatives.

Ryman Hospitality promises a competitive salary and benefits for its new hires, either it's full-time or part-time.

This hiring events will help reduce the number of unemployment in Tennessee. As of July 3, there were more than 6,400 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee, this adds to 48,000 continued claims in total. Currently in Tennessee, there are already more than 262,000 open positions.

The company said that jobseekers will have a chance to meet and discuss with senior leaders of the company, to learn more about Ryman Hospitality and open positions. If you're interested, you can also apply online in advance.

Ryman Hospitality will hold two hiring events this week. The first one was held on Monday, July 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ryman Auditorium Plaza. If you missed the one in Ryman Auditorium, you still have a chance in the second event, which is scheduled to be on Thursday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Grand Ole Opry House.

