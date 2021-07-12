Jon Tyson/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Public Education Foundation or NPEF produced a documentary movie titled By Design: The Shaping of Nashville's Public Schools. This movie highlights the historical moments of public schooling in Nashville in the 1800s.

The purpose of the film is to educate the leaders and the community about the city’s current education system regarding public policy and community priorities. Besides that, it also aims to evoke the right policy solutions to provide students in Nashville with a better public school system where they could thrive the right way.

This movie has successfully been produced because of the great cooperation of their partners which expertise in education, history, community and state leaders, as well as students that first-hand witnessed the pivotal moments in Nashville’s public-school history.

The historians featured in the movie are the Tennessee Historical Commission’s Linda Wynn, Columbia University professor Dr. Ansley Erickson, and Nashville’s unofficial historian David Ewing.

The students who feature in this movie include five of the original sixteen Black students who integrated the schools in 1957, former School Board and Metro Council Member Ed Kindall, Governor Phil Bredesen, Rev. Becca Stevens, MNPS graduate, and community advocate Kasar Abdulla and others.

By Design: The Shaping of Nashville Public Schools premiere will be available in July and August 2021. The organizer will hold the first batch on July 22, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the University School of Nashville 2000 Edgehill Avenue Nashville, Tennessee.

The seats are limited, so grab yours at By Design: The Shaping of Nashville's Public Schools - Nashville Public Education Foundation.

You can also watch the trailer by clicking here:

