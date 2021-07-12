Explore Downtown's local drinks pt 3

Adam Wilson/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — After exploring the city, do you crave some refreshments?

Head on to these places for something new — and, of course, a local-made drink. Check this out!

Ole Smoky Moonshine & Yee-Haw Brewing Co.’s 6th & Peabody

One of Tennessee’s most famous moonshine producers is currently working together with Yee-Haw Brewing Company to open 6th & Peabody in the SoBro neighborhood.

The place is an adult beverage-lovers wonderland, where you can enjoy some favorites like Apple Pie, Butter Pecan Pie, beer and cocktails. Here, enjoy your drink by playing some cornhole, watch a game or simply enjoy the drink.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Rock Bottom is the only brewery located at Lower Broadway, so you want to check this out when you are there. They have a selection of refreshing beverages, such as the full-body kölsch, a sour fruit ale with fresh fruits, and Irish coffee brown ale.



Many makers boast on their 5 to 6 times distilled vodkas. However, in Big Machine Distillery, the award-winning Platinum Filtered Premium Vodka is distilled 25 times and filtered three times, which results in an ultra-smooth spirit that eliminates the after-effects.



If you want to try their beverages, head to their downtown location and try it in the form of a cocktail or as the base of frozen lemonade.

Garr’s Beer Co.

The newest addition to the brewing place downtown is the innovative Garr’s Beer Co. You won’t be able to enjoy the Red Vanilla Porter, Citrus Pepper Farmhouse Ale, or Barrel Jam at their downtown taproom yet, but you can order a curbside six-pack or take advantage of the Beermetro service. Starting October 2020, enjoy free delivery options within a 10-mile radius of its Pie Town location.

So head on to these places, enjoy some drink!

