Agricultural Enterprise Fund succeeds, returning $17.55 for every $1 invested

NASHVILLE, TN – Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) has succeeded to meet the expectations of its project, as recent research discovered that $17.55 is returned to local economies for every $1 Tennessee invests in.

The study conducted by the University of Tennessee analyzed the impact of the AEF project on the influence of the state-wide agribusiness firm investment to specify the impact of the fund.

AEF awards the grants to expanding agricultural, food, and forestry local businesses, especially to support rural areas according to Governor Lee’s priorities. AEF has granted about $5.3 million to the Tennessee businesses fund and harnessed over $82 million for agriculture and forest-product economic development since its first launch.

To promote the priority of creation and economic development initiated by Governor Lee, the Department of Agriculture partnered with the Department of Economic and Community Development to create Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF), an incentive program that aims to facilitate agricultural development in Tennessee.

The AEF awards are projected to grant wide ranges of agricultural, food, and forestry businesses; non-profits, local governments, and other entities in Tennessee, or those whose project will be located in Tennessee.

The goal of the program is to create a beneficial project for producers as well as forest landowners. Even though Farming projects such as livestock, row crop, or horticulture production expansions will not be competitive, they might get support from Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP).

AEF recognizes grant recipients that bring a meaningful contribution as well as a positive impact on local farm income, access to markets, and increased capacity or agricultural innovation. The next AEF application deadline will be on September 1, 2021.

