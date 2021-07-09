Angelina's story with Nashville Rescue Mission

Jubéo Hernandez/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — She could never imagine that she would be staying at a shelter with her children by her side. Before everything went wrong, they were living peacefully in the small town of Dyersburg.

Angelina’s husband had become distant and had stopped paying rent for the house. When the landlord came and telling her that she was evicted, she just packed whatever she can and headed to her grandmother’s house to stay there for a few days. Then she headed to Nashville to stay near her mom.

Staying with her mom wasn’t a long-term solution and it’s not easy to take in seven people at once. Then she started looking for options and her search led to Nashville Rescue Mission.

Angelina was scared when she stayed at Nashville Rescue Mission for the first time. Feeling all the emotion, but Holly Cowherd and other staff assured her that they are welcomed in the Mission. The people at the Mission treated them with love and kindness.

The family arrived at the Mission just a few days before Christmas, and she could not afford to buy her kids presents. Thanks to the Champions of Change and their ‘Hotel for the Holidays’ programs, allowing families experiencing homelessness to spend Christmas in a hotel. When the bus pulled up, she was told to pack their bags and they would be staying at Opryland Hotel for three nights.

Being homeless with six children and in the middle of a global pandemic has not been an easy one for Angelina. But thanks to the support from donations, the family has access to programs and services and received them at the Mission with open arms.

They have overcome many challenges as a family and ready to face whatever comes next. “It’s not about where you start or how many times you fall, It’s about how you get up,” said Angelina.

The experiences they face have brought them closer as a family.

This summer, there won’t be any trips to the beach or summer vacation for Angelina and her kids. Currently, she is focused on saving money and planning for their future. Even though there are no family vacations, they are at least staying together, and living in the shelter is just temporary.

“Even though things may be tough, we can still praise God for His goodness because right now, we are safe. We have food to eat. We have a place to lay our heads at night. Through it all, God is teaching us to appreciate what we have because we know to whom much is given, much is required.”

