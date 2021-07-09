Oussama Zaidi/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Public School Education Foundation has released its latest project entitled By Design: The Shaping of Nashville Public Schools, which is a documentary examining historical moments of public schooling in Nashville dating back to the 1800s and its effect on the public school system and public policy.

The documentary aims to give broad knowledge to the city and the community about how public policy and community priorities formed the basis for the city's current education system, raise awareness of education concerns portrayed in the current situation, and encourage solutions and improvements to achieve a better public school system.

The documentary featured Dr. Linda Wynn, Assistant Director for State Programs; Tennessee Historical Commission, Dr. Ansley Erickson; Historian and Author of Making the Unequal Metropolis, David Ewing; Historian Governor, Phil Bredesen; former Nashville mayor and Tennessee governor, Judge Richard Dinkins; Tennessee Court of Appeals Judge; and five of the original sixteen Black students who desegregated Nashville schools in 1957.

“NPEF is working to help build our collective knowledge about the decisions over decades that have influenced Nashville’s schools,” said Brenda Wynn, NPEF Board Chair and DavidsonCounty Clerk. “With this documentary in hand, we are positioned to look with a keen eye to the future of our city—learning from our past to ensure a more equitable and just education system for all of our students and families.”

By Design: The Shaping of Nashville Public Schools will be scheduled for screening during July - August, with a recent schedule released :

Thursday, July 22, 2021

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

University School of Nashville

2000 Edgehill Avenue Nashville, Tennessee, 37212

A limited number of seats is available, so make sure to secure the ticket if you're interested in attending the documentary screening. Tickets can be reserve at the website https://nashvillepef.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/bydesignusn.

