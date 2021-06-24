Enjoy OZ Arts Nashville's virtual art experiences

Libby Penner/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — OZ Arts is a modern location meant to offer cutting-edge artistic activities, as well as hosting the city’s most prestigious events.

With a mix of remarkable digital experiences from OZ Arts and partners, stay motivated during this time of social alienation.

Here’s a rundown of their upcoming events:

Manual Cinema’s 10th Anniversary Retrospectacular

July 27–August 23

Manual Cinema in Chicago is hosting an online retrospective to commemorate ten years of innovative, multimedia theater.

They’ll show a different film every week, including their acclaimed production of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (August 17–23).

Art Wire

Virtual Reading

Join OZ Arts and The Porch on a journey through some of the season’s most popular shows. This movie features Art Wire writing fellows from the 2019-20 academic year who perform short readings of creative literary works inspired by the visual, subject matter, or themes of an OZ Arts presentation.

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Interactive

Ongoing

Jacob’s Pillow is a National Historic Landmark and the home of America’s longest-running dance festival, as well as a recipient of the National Medal of Arts. From the 1930s until the present, they have an ever-growing collection of dance films and writings.

Alvin Ailey All Access

Ongoing

Stream performances, online dance courses, and more from the world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Their #TheShowMustGoOn series, which features dancers performing acclaimed works like Rennie Harris’ Lazarus while separated, is among people’s favorites.

No Place Like Home

Community Video Series

Having to adjust to life under quarantine has caused many of us to focus on the places, people, and experiences that are most important to us. #NoPlaceLikeHome video series, this shared experience is explored.

Met Opera Nightly Streams

Ongoing

On the Metropolitan Opera’s official website, you can watch encore performances every night at 6:30 p.m. CT. Performances, including OZ Arts favorite Renée Fleming, showcase some of the world’s most renowned artists and are available for an extra 20 hours after airing.

The Social Distancing Festival

Ongoing

This extensive, live-streaming resource allows you to discover art from all over the world. Explore virtual performances by discipline or browse the calendar for a diverse selection of virtual performances to keep you entertained and inspired.

On OZ Arts’ official website, you can find many things you can watch, listen to, read, and even create. Visit them at ozartsnashville.org.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.