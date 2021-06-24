The Arts Build Communities grant program

Goashape/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — The Arts Build Communities or ABC grant program is created to provide support for art projects.

It will help broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.

ABC funds may be used to:

Provide innovative art experiences that are new or unfamiliar to the community residents

Offer arts programs designed to help cause positive change in community social issues

Develop arts programming that strengthens social networks through community engagement

Undertake cultural arts initiatives that enhance a community’s identity or economic development

Offer training that helps experienced or emerging artists/arts administrators develop entrepreneurial skills or innovative strategies for building sustainability

ABC Funds is open to organizations for arts activities if they meet all applicable requirements as described in the guidelines.

In addition, individuals and organizations awarded Major Cultural Institution, Cultural Education Partnership, or Partnership Support funding are not qualified to apply for ABC funding.

Colleges and universities are qualified only for activities that help the needs of surrounding communities or the state and are designed to involve a broad audience.

Activities that are credit-producing or are oriented mainly to college students and the academic community are not qualified.

The fiscal Year 2022 starts from August 16, 2021, to June 15, 2022. Before applying for a grant, all applicants are responsible for reading the Legal Requirements for Tennessee Arts Commission funding at https://tnartscommission.org/art-grants/apply-for-a-grant/legal-requirements/

You can also visit TN Arts Commission Brand Toolkit Page to download logos and brand guidelines at https://tnartscommission.org/about-us/tennessee-arts-commission-brand/.

