Habitat of Greater Nashville provides affordable homes

NASHVILLE, TN — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville is a nonprofit organization focused on providing affordable and decent housing for men and women across the four counties, Davidson, Wilson, Cheatham, and Dickson counties.

Habitat of Greater Nashville, supported by its funding partners, enables future Habitat homeowners to purchase mortgages at an affordable price.

Since 1985, Habitat of Greater Nashville has built and recycled more than 1,313 homes, nearly 1,000 locally, and served more than 3,268 family members, including 2,060 children.

Habitat of Greater Nashville has been recognized by several awards for neighborhood revitalization, green building practices, and sustainability, earning the 14th consecutive Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR Award for Sustained Excellence in Affordable Housing.

Aside from funding, Habitat for Humanity supports its financing through its social enterprise, the ReStore. The ReStore sells new and gently used office and household items at a reasonable price.

Habitat of Greater Nashville opens ReStores in Davidson and Dickson counties, while the Wilson ReStore is temporarily closed until further notice.

Items can be purchased in the available ReStores branch, and prices change every 14 days, so it is advised to check the price updates to their social media.

Habitat of Greater Nashville is receiving applications for Homeowner’s Program. Interested applicants for Habitat Homeowner’s Program should meet the following requirements:

US citizens or permanent resident

Possess steady income for the last two years in the United States with at least six months of history for current employment or income sources

For self-employed individuals must have at least one full year’s tax filing showing self-employment income

Willing to attend education classes and work with their sponsor(s) and volunteers to build their homes

Visit https://www.habitatnashville.org/apply to apply for Habitat Homeowner’s Program and detailed requirements.

