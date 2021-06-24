The Metro Arts' to launch Lending Library

Metro Arts: Nashville Office of Arts + Culture/Facebook

NASHVILLE, TN — In order to broaden its audience and expand access to the library's collectibles, Metro Arts plans to launch its Lending Library this Summer 2021. The Lending Library also provides artworks collectibles from local artists worth checking out. The selection of 60 artworks by local Nashville artists are available to borrow, from framed paintings, photographs to mixed media.

Those who wish to borrow can locate the artwork on the list provided on the website https://library.nashville.org/collections/metro-arts-lending-library-collection.

Each artwork is completed with a hook or a wire on the back for hanging. Each person can borrow one artwork per library card. After the procedure is completed, the artwork is available for pick up at the holding branch library only and cannot be delivered to other branches.

When checking out the artwork, the library will provide the artwork with a case for protection during the transport. However, the artworks listed are not available to purchase and purpose solely on rent. You can borrow the artwork for 3 months period of time, and you are allowed only for 1 renewal.

As for returning procedure, you may return the artwork at the same branch library from where the artwork is picked. If you picked the artwork from the Southeast branch library, the return point should be at the Southeast branch library. Please note that artwork should not be put in the book drop.

The Lending Library will be given a $50 charge for not returning the artwork, with a leverage charge one month past the due date.

Recently, Metro Arts and Nashville Public Library are piloting the Lending Library program at the Madison and the Southeast branches.

